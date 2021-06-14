by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Economic Development Authority approved on May 17 the use of EDA funds and city funds totaling about $1.4 million to facilitate the extension of 168th Circle and the associated utilities through the Cargill property down to 165th Avenue.
In return, the city will get about 30 acres of developable business park land for future development, according to the background narrative in the EDA packet.
The city will install the roadway and utility extensions using a combination of city funds and economic development funds, which will be recouped through the sale of developable industrial property created by this project. The development costs are estimated at $2.75 million, with money coming from the city’s development fund, street reserve fund, and trunk utility fund.
First steps include surveying, platting and engineering of the project with the work to be completed this summer. Staff solicited bids for this work and recommended going with Hakanson Anderson.
The Elk River City Council on that same night approved the agreement between the city and Cargill outlining the process for extension of 168th Circle and the associated utilities. Council members also approved the Hakanson Anderson proposal to complete the engineering, surveying, and design services. The project will be bid this year, and the work would take place over the winter and into the spring.
