Ecklund, 25, died of a gunshot wound; Sherburne County Sheriff's Department leads homicide investigation

An autopsy has determined that Tyler Ecklund died as a result of a gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The 25-year-old man was found dead Nov. 14 near St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and charge or charges against the person or persons responsible is eligible for a cash reward from Tri-County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be provided by calling the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500, Crime Stoppers at (320) 255-1301 or by going to www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

Ecklund, who didn’t have a permanent address, was found outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast by a passerby, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department is the lead agency on this case and is being assisted by St. Cloud Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

