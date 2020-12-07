Mary Eberley, of Elk River, has been reappointed as a citizen member to the Great River Regional Library Board of Trustees.

The appointment was made by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Eberley has served on the GRRL board since 2015. Her new term runs from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Also serving on the board from Sherburne County are Jayne Dietz, of Elk River, and Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, of Princeton.

Great River Regional Library provides services at 32 public libraries, including the Elk River Library, and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.

