The annual Winter Beach Party at Eastman Nature Center, in Elm Creek Park Reserve in Dayton, is Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can build sand sculptures at an indoor “beach.” Dig for seashells, “fish” in a pond, meet live animals and race minnows. Enjoy beach games, face painting and a tropical craft.

A snack will be provided. People are free to bring a picnic lunch with them.

Wear a swimsuit and get a prize. People may drop in anytime.

There is a cost to attend. Children under 2 are admitted free. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers are needed for this event. If interested visit threeriversparks.org/page/event-volunteers

