With more than 2 feet of snow in Prairie Park and another 6 inches of snow in the forecast, city officials decided to move Otsego Park and Recreation’s annual Egg Hunt indoors.
There were nearly 900 children registered and about 1,000 kids and their parents turned out for the Eastertime tradition on April 1.
The event was held inside the city garage just like Santa Day. Children brought baskets and bags and left with them full of eggs and other treats. Event organizers also collected food and cash donations for CAER, the local food shelf.
Families took selfies with the bunny who came out for the event. Otsego Target again sponsored the Funny Bunny Contest, which allowed families to post on Facebook for a chance to be in a drawing. The winner won a Cute Bunny Basket from Target.
There was a Spring Shopping Extravaganza Show at the end of the bunny trail that featured many items and other unique gifts provided by local crafters and small businesses.
The event was made possible by all the volunteers and businesses, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, Otsego Cub Scouts Pack 90, Rogers Otsego Dayton Women of Today, Otsego Target, Otsego Coborn’s, 3X7 Outdoor, OP for AirSoft and Sora Therapy.
“We would not be able to offer such an amazing event without all their help,” Park and Rec officials stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.