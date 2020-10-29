Sherburne County polling locations
Baldwin Township
Precinct 1
Baldwin Town Hall
30239 128th Street
Princeton, MN 55371
763-389-8931
Precinct 2
Baldwin Town Hall-Maintenance Bldg
128th Street St.
Big Lake Township
Precinct 1
Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Avenue NW Elk River, MN 55330
Precinct 2
Big Lake Town Hall
21960 County Road 5 Big Lake, MN 55309
Precinct 3
Big Lake Fire Hall
20243 County Rd 43 Big Lake, MN 55309
Precinct 4
Big Lake Town Hall, 21960 County Road 5 Big Lake, MN 55309
Livonia Township
Precinct 1
Freshwaters Lake Campus Church, 12475 273rd Ave NW Zimmerman, MN 55398
Precinct 2
Livonia Town Hall, 11162 265th Avenue Zimmerman, MN 55398
Precinct 3
Freshwaters Lake Campus Church, 12475 273rd Ave NW Zimmerman, MN 55398
Orrock Township
Sherb Co. Trail Assoc. Shed, 17128 261st Ave NW. Big Lake, Mn 55309
Elk River polling locations
Ward 1, Precinct 1A
City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway
Ward 1, Precinct 1B
United Methodist Church, 1304 Main Street NW
Ward 2, Precinct 2A
River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road NW
Ward 2, Precinct 2B
Elk River Maintenance Facility, 19000 Proctor Road NW
Ward 3, Precinct 3A
Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street NW
Ward 3, Precinct 3B
ISD 728 District Office. 11500 193rd Ave NW
Ward 4, Precinct 4A
Church of Saint Andrew, 566 – 4th Street NW
Ward 4, Precinct 4B
Emmanuel Christian Center, 18912 Twin Lakes Road NW
Zimmerman polling locations
Precinct 1
Sherburne County Sheriff Substation, 26750 5th St. W.
Precinct 2
Refuge, An Evangelical Free Church, 25620 4th St., Zimmerman, W.
Otsego polling locations
Precinct 1A
Otsego Prairie Center; 8899 Nashua Avenue NE
Please use the main entrance.
Precinct 2A
Otsego Elementary; 8125 River Road NE
Look for signs (use door 4)
Precinct 3
Otsego Elementary; 8125 River Road NE
Look for signs (use door 4)
Nowthen polling locations
Precinct 1A
Nowthen Fire Station, 19800 Nowthen Boulevard, NW, Nowthen, Mn.
Precinct 2A
Nowthen Fire Station, 19800 Nowthen Boulevard, NW, Nowthen, Mn.
Ramsey polling locations
Ward 1, Precinct 1
Pathways Community Church, 6341 – 167th Avenue NW
Ward 1, Precinct 2
Cross of Hope Church, 5730 – 179th Lane NW
Ward 2, Precinct 1
Park Center Building at Central Park, 7925 – 161st Avenue NW
Ward 2, Precinct 2
Independent Baptist Church, 15650 Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW
Ward 3, Precinct 1
Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW
Ward 3, Precinct 2
Ramsey Fire Station No. 1, 15050 Armstrong Boulevard NW
Ward 4, Precinct 1
Ramsey Fire Station No. 2, 5650 Alpine Drive NW
Ward 4, Precinct 2
Lord of Life Church, 14501 Nowthen Boulevard NW
More about the candidates
Candidate questionnaires filled out by the candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives District 6, Minnesota Senate District 30, Minnesota House Districts 30A and 30B, Nowthen Mayor and City Council, Elk River City Council Wards 2 and 3, Otsego Mayor and City Council, Zimmerman Mayor and City Council, Sherburne County Board of Commissioners District 1, 3 and 5 and Elk River Area School Board can be found on the Star News website at: https://bit.ly/35nGaGz
Candidate forums on Minnesota Senate District 30, Minnesota House District 30 and 30B, Elk River City Council Wards 2 and 3, Otsego City Council Mayor and Council, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners can be found on the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce website at: https://www.elkriverchamber.org/voter-information/
Don’t know what ward precinct you live in? Visit Minnesota Secretary of State’s pollfinder.
View the SOS Polling Place Finder http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/
— See page 1 for story on early voting and absentee ballots.
Visit www.erstarnews.com Nov. 3-13 for election results.
