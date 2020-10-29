Sherburne County polling locations

Baldwin Township

Precinct 1

Baldwin Town Hall

30239 128th Street

Princeton, MN 55371

763-389-8931

Precinct 2

Baldwin Town Hall-Maintenance Bldg

128th Street St.

Big Lake Township

Precinct 1

Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Avenue NW Elk River, MN 55330

Precinct 2

Big Lake Town Hall

21960 County Road 5 Big Lake, MN 55309

Precinct 3

Big Lake Fire Hall

20243 County Rd 43 Big Lake, MN 55309

Precinct 4

Big Lake Town Hall, 21960 County Road 5 Big Lake, MN 55309

Livonia Township

Precinct 1

Freshwaters Lake Campus Church, 12475 273rd Ave NW Zimmerman, MN 55398

Precinct 2

Livonia Town Hall, 11162 265th Avenue Zimmerman, MN 55398

Precinct 3

Freshwaters Lake Campus Church, 12475 273rd Ave NW Zimmerman, MN 55398

Orrock Township

Sherb Co. Trail Assoc. Shed, 17128 261st Ave NW. Big Lake, Mn 55309

Elk River polling locations

Ward 1, Precinct 1A

City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway

Ward 1, Precinct 1B

United Methodist Church, 1304 Main Street NW

Ward 2, Precinct 2A

River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road NW

Ward 2, Precinct 2B

Elk River Maintenance Facility, 19000 Proctor Road NW

Ward 3, Precinct 3A

Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street NW

Ward 3, Precinct 3B

ISD 728 District Office. 11500 193rd Ave NW

Ward 4, Precinct 4A

Church of Saint Andrew, 566 – 4th Street NW

Ward 4, Precinct 4B

Emmanuel Christian Center, 18912 Twin Lakes Road NW

Zimmerman polling locations

Precinct 1

Sherburne County Sheriff Substation, 26750 5th St. W.

Precinct 2

Refuge, An Evangelical Free Church, 25620 4th St., Zimmerman, W.

Otsego polling locations

Precinct 1A

Otsego Prairie Center; 8899 Nashua Avenue NE

Please use the main entrance.

Precinct 2A

Otsego Elementary; 8125 River Road NE

Look for signs (use door 4)

Precinct 3

Otsego Elementary; 8125 River Road NE

Look for signs (use door 4)

Nowthen polling locations

Precinct 1A

Nowthen Fire Station, 19800 Nowthen Boulevard, NW, Nowthen, Mn.

Precinct 2A

Nowthen Fire Station, 19800 Nowthen Boulevard, NW, Nowthen, Mn.

Ramsey polling locations

Ward 1, Precinct 1

Pathways Community Church, 6341 – 167th Avenue NW

Ward 1, Precinct 2

Cross of Hope Church, 5730 – 179th Lane NW

Ward 2, Precinct 1

Park Center Building at Central Park, 7925 – 161st Avenue NW

Ward 2, Precinct 2

Independent Baptist Church, 15650 Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW

Ward 3, Precinct 1

Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW

Ward 3, Precinct 2

Ramsey Fire Station No. 1, 15050 Armstrong Boulevard NW

Ward 4, Precinct 1

Ramsey Fire Station No. 2, 5650 Alpine Drive NW

Ward 4, Precinct 2

Lord of Life Church, 14501 Nowthen Boulevard NW

More about the candidates

Candidate questionnaires filled out by the candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives District 6, Minnesota Senate District 30, Minnesota House Districts 30A and 30B, Nowthen Mayor and City Council, Elk River City Council Wards 2 and 3, Otsego Mayor and City Council, Zimmerman Mayor and City Council, Sherburne County Board of Commissioners District 1, 3 and 5 and Elk River Area School Board can be found on the Star News website at: https://bit.ly/35nGaGz

Candidate forums on Minnesota Senate District 30, Minnesota House District 30 and 30B, Elk River City Council Wards 2 and 3, Otsego City Council Mayor and Council, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners can be found on the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce website at: https://www.elkriverchamber.org/voter-information/

Don’t know what ward precinct you live in? Visit Minnesota Secretary of State’s pollfinder.

View the SOS Polling Place Finder http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

— See page 1 for story on early voting and absentee ballots.

Visit www.erstarnews.com Nov. 3-13 for election results.

Load comments