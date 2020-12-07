Historian takes a look at Elk River’s early leaders
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Ever wonder who the movers and shakers were in early Elk River?
Sherburne History Center Executive Director Mike Brubaker has given the matter some thought and came up with names like the Houlton, Nickerson and Babcock families.
Brubaker made the case that there has to be permanence to have influence and, in the case of those families, “They came to town and you’ll find they were here forever,” he said.
In a Nov. 19 presentation at the Elk River Senior Activity Center titled, “Influential and Famous Elk River Residents,” Brubaker talked primarily about William H. Houlton, J.Q.A. Nickerson and Charles Babcock. Here’s more about them.
Houlton: From banking to milling to farming to overseeing a state prison
William H. Houlton was born in 1840 and moved to Minnesota in 1856, following in the footsteps of his brother, Horatio, who had arrived two years earlier.
Brubaker said that was typical of the time.
“These guys are coming out of New England and there’s a chain migration: One brother moves out to an area, explores, decides whether it’s economically viable for the entire family to come out. ... That’s what’s happening with the Houltons. Horatio Houlton settles in Minnesota, and then he persuades his brother to come out as well,” Brubaker said.
William moved to Elk River in 1866, after serving in the Civil War from 1961 to 1865 as part of the 8th Minnesota Regiment.
William and Horatio opened Houlton Mercantile and became involved in milling.
William owned land as well.
“If you look at the early plat maps, William Houlton invested a lot of money in land,” Brubaker said. William also served as Sherburne County treasurer from 1870 to 1874, and in the Minnesota Senate from 1879 to 1886, Brubaker said.
And, he had a hand in prison management.
“The one thing that is absolutely remarkable to me is he was the superintendent of the prison near St. Cloud,” Brubaker said. The state tapped Houlton to manage the prison after some mismanagement there. He held the post from 1886 to 1900.
Houlton left his mark in banking as well. He founded what is now First Bank Elk River in 1902, a bank that continues to this day, according to a story in the Star News. William’s great-grandson, John Houlton, is the current board chairman of First Bank Elk River and president, board chairman and CEO of the holding company that owns the bank.
William’s legacy also lives on in public land located by the Orono Dam, at 1801 Main St. in Elk River, that bears his name: the 335-acre William H. Houlton Conservation Area. Before becoming a conservation area, the site was home to a farm that had been owned by the Houlton family for more than a century, according to a story in the Star News.
Nickerson: Owned Elk River’s first hotel, served as postmaster and county treasurer
John Quincy Adams Nickerson was born in Maine in 1825.
“He is born right around the time that John Quincy Adams is exercising political influence,” Brubaker said, hence his name.
Nickerson moved to Minnesota in 1849 and settled in Elk River in 1853.
“He landed in Elk River and he started to invest in the city,” Brubaker said.
Nickerson owned the first hotel in Elk River, later known as the Riverside, that was located near what is now the Orono Dam. He also owned a mercantile and lumber business.
He was active in politics and served as the first postmaster in Elk River and as the Sherburne County treasurer.
He did not serve in the Civil War, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. Brubaker said Nickerson tried to enlist but was rejected because of poor eyesight.
Babcock: First state highway commissioner had ‘huge impact’ on Minnesota
Then there was Charles Babcock.
“Charles Babcock had a huge impact on Sherburne County, on the entire state of Minnesota,” Brubaker said.
He was born in 1871 in Sherburne County’s Orrock Township and later lived in Elk River. As a young man he went to the University of Minnesota, intending to get an engineering degree, but changed his plans because of an economic crash in 1893.
“He was forced to come back to Elk River to work in the general store of his family,” Brubaker said.
Babcock also became involved in banking and served as president of The Bank of Elk River at one point in his career, he said.
The Bank of Elk River was founded in 1885 by W.L. Babcock and other businessmen. Brubaker said members of the Babcock family have served on the bank’s board for almost 150 years.
John Babcock is the bank’s current chairman, president and CEO.
Charles Babcock, meanwhile, went on to leave his mark on transportation in Minnesota. Brubaker said he recognized the importance of shipping and transportation while working at his family’s general store. He promoted improving transportation in Sherburne County and throughout the state, and “that got some attention,” Brubaker said.
In 1917, he was appointed commissioner of highways and had a huge impact on transportation in Minnesota, Brubaker said.
Babcock realized that automobiles were becoming more and more popular and suggested the state ought to tap that to improve transportation. Brubaker said he proposed the Babcock Plan to amend the Minnesota Constitution.
“Known as the Babcock Amendment, it levied taxes first on automobile registration and later on gasoline to fund roads,” according to a Minnesota Historical Society biography of Babcock.
Today, evidence of Babcock’s influence still lingers in Elk River. The Babcock Memorial Park is located along Highway 10 in Elk River, across from Great River Energy. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Babcock Memorial Park was constructed in 1938-1939 “to commemorate Charles M. Babcock, who served as Minnesota’s first commissioner of highways from 1917 to 1933 and who initiated the ‘Babcock Plan,’ which established the state trunk highway system.”
Another memorial to Babcock was located in downtown Elk River near 815 Highway 10, where a health and wellness center is today. The site is where Charles Babcock’s home once stood. Portions of that memorial had been on display inside the health and wellness center building when it housed offices for Sherburne County and then served as the Elk River Area School District offices. The plaques were removed during renovations for the health and wellness center that opened early this year and an effort has been underway to find a permanent home for them.
Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter is involved in that effort, but it’s temporarily on hold due to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hopeful to get back to the project after the first of the year,” Witter said.
