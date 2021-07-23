Gift shop at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge had been closed for inside sales for more than a year
It’s midsummer at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, and there’s much to see at the Eagle’s Nest Nature Store as well as on refuge trails and along the Wildlife Drive.
After being closed for in-person shopping for more than a year, the Eagle’s Nest Nature Store is now open for shopping 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Ave. NW, Zimmerman.
Visitors to the refuge who come for wildlife viewing, photo opportunities, hiking and tours of the Wildlife Drive can add a trip to the Eagle’s Nest at the Learning Center to their itinerary.
“You’ll enjoy browsing the new merchandise and also have the satisfaction of knowing that your purchases will be supporting the refuge by supporting the Friends of Sherburne,” said Myrna Krueger, a member of the Friends of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
People can also shop online at SherburneEaglesNestStore.com.
Krueger said there is lots to see at the refuge.
“Prairie flowers are in their glory, and wildlife viewing is good, especially earlier in the morning and later in the day,” she said. “And with smoky haze from distant wildfires in the atmosphere, sunset photos are spectacular.”
For an insider’s look at where to find the birds, download the new birding map at ExploreSherburne.org/birding-map.
“With the hot, dry weather we’ve been having, you’ll notice fewer mosquitoes than usual, but other biting insects may still find you on the trails,” Krueger said. “Remember that these small creatures are food for others up the food chain. And for wildlife viewing and photography from your vehicle, there’s always the Wildlife Drive, where volunteer roving interpreters are on duty again to answer questions and share their insights about refuge habitat and wildlife.”
