WMG Development won support June 21 from the Otsego Planning Commission for its building plan review and a conditional use permit needed for a convenience food use that is projected to be a Dunkin’ Donuts.
The Illinois-based company submitted plans for Parkview Retail 2nd addition located on the southwest corner of Parrish Avenue (County Road 42) and 88th Street near the new Parkview Grand Apartments that are under construction and Coborn’s Marketplace that opened this past November.
The next step is for the Otsego City Council to consider the proposal.
The proposed development is a 5,409-square-foot building with a medical office tenant in Otsego Dental and a convenience food with drive through tenant in Dunkin’ Donuts.
