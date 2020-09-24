crash

The driver of a minivan was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a dump truck in Elk River. The dump truck driver was not injured. The crash was reported at 1:09 p.m. Sept. 20 at 223rd Avenue and Jarvis Street.

