Dakota Supply Group has announced plans to open a new branch in Otsego this December. It will be DSG’s 12th location in Minnesota and its 44th across six states. The new facility is located in the Gateway North Business Park at 6035 Queens Ave. NE, just north of Rogers along Highway 101.
DSG has been serving customers with plumbing, HVAC and electrical needs in the greater Minneapolis area from its Plymouth location.
“We’re excited to open a location in this area of the northwest metro. It will help our current and future customers save travel time to get the materials they need,” Clark Marshall, Minnesota general manager, said. “This is a bustling, high-growth area with expanding infrastructure being built.”
DSG is a distributor of products and services for the following industries: electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, automation, waterworks and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with over 800 employee-owners in 43 locations across six states: Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
