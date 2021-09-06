The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will host two upcoming 55+ driver discount courses in Rogers.

An eight-hour first-time course will be Friday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabela’s, 20200 Rogers Drive. A four-hour refresher course will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rogers Senior Center, 12913 Main St.

These classes will save drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies for the discount. To maintain the discount, people must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

Load comments