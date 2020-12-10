Drive-thru offers local families North Pole glimpse in Otsego

The North Pole is coming to Otsego. Load up the children and come down to Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE, from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 12, where elves will be busy decorating and the City Shop will be transformed into a winter wonderland — reindeer included.
In the safety of their cars, families will drive through and get to see and get a quick greeting from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Quality Photo will be there to take a pandemic-style picture of Santa (outside) and families (inside their vehicles).
This is a free event, but families must pre-register to attend; no on-site registrations will be allowed and participation will be limited. Check the city of Otsego’s website for updated information: t.ly/sQJD.
