Dozens say happy 85th birthday to Tarz Peterson
by John Dietz
Guest reporter
A stream of more than three dozen cars weaved their way in front of Wayne Peterson’s home Saturday to wish the long time Elk River resident a happy 85th birthday. The people in all the cars and trucks threw golf balls into his yard as birthday tokens.
Who is Wayne Peterson you may ask? To nearly everyone in Elk River he is Tarz.
“Dale Brown started calling me Tarzan back in the sixth grade,” he said. “It just kind of stuck. In fact I have had several checks given to me made out to Tarz Peterson.”
Tarz moved to Elk River in 1947 and graduated from Elk River High School in 1953.
“He was a very fun guy to be around,” classmate Sheila (Malmstrom) Gabr said. “He was the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back. I remember how he used to stop and visit my mother. She was so impressed with his kindness.”
Tarz has been involved in Elk River activities nearly all his life. He was the manager of the city’s first indoor hockey arena, built by Elk River Youth Hockey.
“I managed that building from 1970-77,” he said. “I would work there in the winter and then at Elk River Country Club in the summer. I ran the clubhouse.”
Back in the day Tarz was the manager of the Profile Tool mens’ fast-pitch softball team. He was also an avid golfer.
Many people know Tarz from Elk River football. He has been a member of the chain gang since 1964 back when the Elks played at the old county fairgrounds near the Mississippi River.
“I think Les Derr got me involved with the chain gang,” he said. “It is a great way to watch high school football.”
Tarz is still on the chain gang today, 56 years later.
Since his wife, Val, died in 2008, Tarz has found ways to keep busy. “That was a game changer when Val died,” he said. “I went through a pretty rough stretch.”
The Elk River Senior Activity Center is currently located right next to Tarz’s hose. “That place has been a lifesaver for me,” he said. “I am really looking forward to the opening of the new Senior Center this fall.”
Tarz has been mowing grass at the golf course since 2000. He heads out to the clubhouse every morning for a game of cards with his longtime friend Dave Bleyhl.
“It keeps me busy and I really enjoy it,” he said.
Two years ago Tarz held a reunion for the Elk River Class of 1953 at his home. “We had 63 in our graduating class and I think about half of us are still alive,” he said.
Tarz had trouble keeping his social distance during Saturday’s parade, wanting to visit with the folks in each car as they passed by.
“It sure surprised the heck out of me,” he said. “I have to thank Bruce Schmidt for organizing it. It was a great day, one I will never forget.”
