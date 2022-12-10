Elk River awoke to single-digit temperatures on Saturday, Dec. 3, but that did not keep children and their families away from downtown Elk River for the annual Santa in the Park event and tree lighting ceremony.
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department and the Downtown Elk River Business Association, who sponsor the event, rolled out a registration system for Santa this year to cut down on having such long lines. The event was broken into three one-hour blocks, in which about 80 families registered for each hour.
“The registration system worked amazing and really cut down on the amount of time people had to spend in line,” said Karen Wingard, the city’s special events coordinator. “It was a bit congested from 2 to 2:30 p.m. so we may look at breaking down the time slots to half hour versus hour slots.”
Carolers from Elk River Lutheran Church on Main Street in downtown Elk River added to the Christmas spirit as children made their requests of Santa while sitting with St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus. Santa took his time with children, sometimes asking about how Mom and Dad have been throughout the year and advising them to pick up their toys so their family members don’t end up stepping on them.
The annual event has been historically held on the first Saturday in December. A tree lighting ceremony was added several years ago. Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner, who is co-owner of Edge Bar and Boutique at the entrance of downtown, emceed the event. A large crowd gathered for the tree lighting despite the cold weather and the kids helped with the countdown.
“The tree lit up when the switch was hit, so that is always a plus,” Wingard said. “Thanks to our parks staff for ensuring that would work as expected and keeping the area cleaned off and ready for the event.”
The temperatures and wind chill did prevent the petting zoo vendor, the same one as at Elk RiverFest the last couple years, from attending.
“I am glad he keeps the animals’ welfare first,” Wingard said.
Wingard thanked her co-workers who didn’t mind being outside for the afternoon and were always smiling.
“I am thankful for the teamwork,” Wingard said.
The 2023 Santa in the Park will be the first Saturday in December and it has been decided online registration will be used again.
“So watch for details in early November to sign up for a spot,” Wingard said.
