Nearly three dozen turn out for hearing; linking north side of highway to downtown popular but costly
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council will meet on Monday, March 1 to discuss next steps for downtown Elk River development and/or redevelopment.
Members of the council as well as appointed officials for the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority have a few fresh perspectives to consider when discussing the issue of what to do with downtown, including the parcels the city owns that currently serve as public parking and special event space.
Nearly three dozen people, not including members of the council, HRA, EDA or city staff, turned out for a public hearing at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center on Feb. 22. Most were there in person and some tapped in via a Zoom meeting feed that was made available.
This meeting was called after a developer asked for an extension to a developer’s agreement to continue developing a proposal on how to transform the space now allocated for parking to create more parking with a ramp that goes underground and new construction that would surround it to provide mixed use residential, retail, a hotel, public meeting space and public restrooms.
The concept proposal generated excitement, questions and eventually criticism when it dragged on and a petition circulated in opposition to the proposal.
The council denied the request for an extension to an agreement that had spanned 16 months already and called for the public hearing Feb. 22. The developer withdrew the project and the city kept its date with public.
It was clear the people who came to the hearing are passionate about downtown, and more is wanted and expected of downtown. But there are lots of nuances and direction as to what that might be and not be.
There seemed to be agreement that more activity is wanted downtown as long as the charm is maintained.
There was talk of making improvements to downtown and not necessarily tied together with big housing developments. Those in attendance talked about what short-term improvements could be and what the long-term vision should be. Many who attended addressed the broader scope of the downtown area, and much was made about increased mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists to get from the north side of Highway 10 to the “core downtown,” which many consider to be Main Street on both sides of Jackson Avenue and everything in between Jackson and Lowell Avenues.
Charlie Blesener, an EDA member and meeting facilitator in his past life as an Elk River Area School District administrator, at one point took the group through a “popcorn’ exercise, which gave people a chance to think of the first things that come to mind when asked about what makes other towns or downtowns magical in their eyes.
Words that popped over the course of a few minutes included: museums, brick buildings and lots of them, unique architecture, good view of the river, outside bars, trees and a walkable area, coffee shops, attractions or hook like a giant ball of twine or Paul Bunyan, etc.
Others included small businesses with unique, niche materials, full retail buildings, parades, decorations and access from the river and to the river.
Blesener mentioned at the end of the meeting there is nearly a thick document called the Mississippi Connections Redevelopment Framework that was created in 2012 that contains lots of good information, and a long-range vision for the 400-acre core of Elk River.
“I encourage you to read it,” he said. “It goes back to 2007.”
There’s also a comprehensive planning effort that has been probing the community for, among other things, thoughts on the downtown.
A survey was done, too, that also got at people’s views of downtown Elk River.
But, currently there is no plan for downtown redevelopment, Blesener said.
Every council member and appointed member at the meeting expressed thankfulness for the community members who turned out. One of the clearest messages at the end of the forum by elected officials was to keep the dialogue flowing between the public and the city. Each council member and Elk River Mayor John Dietz had some closing thoughts.
