The Downtown Elk River Business Association will be handing out treats to trick-or-treaters from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
The business group has enlisted the services of DECA students from Elk River High School, who will be outside the businesses to hand out candy to the kids. The high school students will be wearing protective masks and gloves if handing out candy.
The plan is to recommend a one-way traffic flow through downtown and to encourage 6-foot physical distancing among the families participating.
When polled of their interest, the downtown businesses responded swiftly to say they were in, especially with the help coming from Elk River High School.
