The Rockin’ Hollywoods will kick off summer concert series
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Thursday, June 16, is a big day in downtown Elk River, as the farmers market opens and The Rockin’ Hollywoods launch the Riverfront Concert Series with an outdoor show on the banks of the Mississippi River.
“It will be a great day in downtown Elk River,” said Karen Wingard, who coordinates the farmers market for the city.
Elk River Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker said he deliberately chose The Rockin’ Hollywoods to kick off the concert series because it is the band’s 50th anniversary and they have opened the series in the past.
“People like this band for a lot of good reasons,” he said.
Hecker said the band is good at playing a mixture of people’s favorite tunes from the ’60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and more recently, and people have good memories of seeing the band play over the years.
The group traces its roots to the 1970s.
Steve Ghizoni, founder of The Rockin’ Hollywoods, was born in Minneapolis and in his high school days formed a band called The Defenders with two others. After college they added two more members and became The Rockin’ Hollywoods in 1973, according to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
The group has toured the Upper Midwest and opened for many national acts, including the Beach Boys (in 1985 and 1990), Johnny Cash, Four Tops, Three Dog Night and many others.
The band has been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame.
The Elk River concert is free and begins at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St.
The Rockin’ Hollywoods performance is the first in a nine-concert series that runs Thursdays through Aug. 18. The concert series has been bringing live music to downtown Elk River since 2008.
The concerts are sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.
Farmers market
The Elk River Farmers Market will open for the season on Thursday, June 16, in the Park Plaza parking lot behind Kemper Drug. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in June through August and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays during September and October.
Wingard said the marker’s vendor list is “literally the best yet,” with a variety of items including microgreens, vegetables, original spice blends and rubs, baked goods, barbecue sauce, salsa, Bloody Mary mix, ketchup, jam and more.
The first 500 shoppers on June 16 will receive an insulated farmers market tote bag — one per family.
A frequent shopper program continues this year. After six visits to the market, shoppers receive $5 to spend. This is an ongoing program and check ins are saved year to year, Wingard said. People who have not signed up for the rewards program may do so at the main city table.
There will be two drawings for shopping sprees this season — one on Aug. 4 and the other on Sept. 22 for a chance to win a jug full of tokens. After 12 visits to the market, the shopper’s name is entered into the drawing.
Last year the winner had more than $500 to spend at the market.
Wingard said they have the most sponsors in the history of the market year to date, which correlates to more special promotion programs for shoppers, including:
• Kids Days return on the second Thursday of the month with visits from the Elk River Library and other guests focused on kids.
• The Power of Produce program kicks off on July 14 for kids ages 3-12 to pick up a $2 token for produce.
• The senior program will be held the first Thursday of the month, with $3 in market tokens and a bonus drawing for seniors on these days.
• State Farm will once again sponsor the music tent and provide shoppers with great music as they stroll the market, Wingard said. Americana singer-songwriter, MoeDeLL, will perform June 16 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The community table will be back this year. “We have a great selection of community organizations who will be making an appearance at the market,” Wingard said.
