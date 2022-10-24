by Jim Boyle
Editor
Downtown Elk River has its game face on as it prepares for its annual trick-or-treating event from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
This year’s event will include more than three dozen businesses, organizations and a community zone featuring the Elk River Police, Elk River Fire, Elk River Municipal Utilities, the city of Elk River, the Elk River Women of Today and Mac’s Mini Donuts.
Children will be treated by the businesses and members of the Elk River High School DECA program as well as the National Honor Society.
Halloween decorations went up in the downtown earlier this month, thanks to donations from Spike’s Feed, Seed and Pet Supply on the north side of Highway 10 in Elk River. Rivers Edge Commons Park is set up again this year for families to come downtown for fall-themed family portraits.
Deana McLean, the owner at Salon on Main and member of the Downtown Elk River Business Association, said there’s already been lots of families stopping by.
Spike’s for the second straight year donated the pumpkins, gourds and straw bales for the decorations, which were completed by members of the DERBA Halloween committee led by McLean; Amy O’Konek, of The Bank of Elk River; and Karen Wingard, the city of Elk River’s special events coordinator.
Tom Morgantini, a regional manager for Spike’s, which opened first in Delano and then in downtown Elk River more than five years ago in what used to be Hunt’s Feed, said it has been enjoyable taking part in the community celebration.
“It’s exciting to help out and be part of the community,” he said. “For me personally, it’s really nice to work for a family-owned company after a 20-year career in big box retail. It’s nice to be involved at a grassroots level.”
Spike’s Feed — a destination for pet owners, farmers, and homeowners to stock up on feed, seed, garden supplies, fresh plants — has also gotten involved with the city of Elk River and its Dogs Days of Summer program.
DECA students will hand out candy for the business on Oct. 28.
Participating businesses and those in the community zone will be giving away to kids 12 and under for free.
This year’s trick-or-treating event has attracted a new nonprofit on the north side of Highway 10. Spark 2 Hope, which offers programming for children with special needs and their families, has joined a long list of merchants and other organizations.
They include: Maurices, Nicole Spanger Photography, Spark 2 Hope, State Farm Insurance/Brian Gleitz, Collins Brothers Towing, Inspire Me Studio, along with downtown Elk River merchants like Salon on Main, Avalon Salon, Z-Salon, Thumb’s Up, Minne Made and More, Daddy-Os, Sunshine Depot, Ardy’s on Main Barber and Beauty, Occasional Fling, Pompeii Pizzeria, Spike’s Feed Seed and Pet Supply, Charlie Brown Gas/VP Racing, Edge Bar and Boutique, Olde Main Eatery, Studio One, McCoy’s Pub, Elk Dental, The Bank of Elk River, Blue Egg Bakery, Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River Travel, Kemper Drug, Elk River Chiropractic, RJM Attorney’s Office, Granite Shores, First Bank Elk River, American Family Insurance/Bonnie Koste, Subjective Tattoo and Sacred Leaf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.