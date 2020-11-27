The Downtown Elk River Business Association’s annual tree lighting lacked some of the usual pomp and circumstance that comes with a ceremony, but the message of togetherness and supporting one another during the difficult times was as poignant as ever on the evening of Nov. 27.
The actual ceremony planned for Dec. 5 was canceled, and in its place was a filming at 5 p.m. on Black Friday to capture the first lighting of the season and some key messages for the 2020 Christmas holiday season.
Elk River citizens were urged to support businesses in the community that have been hit hard during the pandemic, and families with children that have been suffered from job losses, illnesses among other things.
“I’m sure we would all agree this is probably the strangest holiday season that all of us have lived through,” Dietz said. “But I guess that’s the key word. We’re living through it. Hopefully, this will never happen again.”
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department and Elk River Municipal Utilities collaborated to make the lighting of the three in Rivers Edge Commons Park possible. Sandy Yeado, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in downtown Elk River, sponsored the tree this year.
Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner, a local businesswoman and member of the downtown business association, said Elk River’s ability to come together and partner is what makes the city such a great place to live. She also said it helps the community be successful.
Wagner introduced Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson, who highlighted the 4th Annual Fill-a-Fire Truck toy drive, at the lighting event. The chief said the drive is made possible with support from the Elk River City Council, the Elk River Fire Department and it foundation led by the spouses and families of Elk River firefighters and the firefighters themselves.
“We don’t want any children to go without... a present under the tree, especially this year with a lot of (people) losing their jobs,” Dickinson said. “It has been a really tough year.”
The fire department will collect everything from dolls, movies, board games, sports equipment and arts and crafts. Donations for older youth and teens can often be gift cards for Visa and Amazon, gas cards in addition to toiletries, perfume/cologne. Cash and checks will not be accepted.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 13 at the following locations:
•ERFD Station No. 2, 13073 Orono Parkway (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•AEGIR Brewing, 707 Main Street
•Takeoff Nutrition, 586 Dodge Avenue
•Furniture and Things, 15612 Jarvis Street
•Kemper Drug and Gifts, 323 Jackson Avneu
•101 Market, 8890 Quantrelle Avenue NE, Otsego
Dickinson said the drive is also a good opportunity to help children have a better holiday, while at the same time visiting retail, service and restaurant businesses this holiday season. Dietz hammered home businesses’ need for support.
“I urge all of you as Elk River citizens to patronize your local Elk River businesses now more than ever,” he said. “They really need your support, especially the restaurants.”
Dietz talked about how local business owners have made big investments and put their lives on the line to make it go in difficult times.
“They’re valuable members of our community,” said Dietz, who provided the countdown for the tree lighting while his wife, Jayne Dietz, flipped the switch.
Wagner said during the short program it was important to the business association to continue the spirit and tradition of lighting up the downtown and kicking off the holiday season.
She said the downtown group of business owners try to make the downtown as welcoming and as fun as possible for the holiday shopping season and as well as all year long.
“Downtown is open,” she said. “It may look different (from what) it normally does, but restaurants are open for takeout, the gift shops are open the pharmacies are open. We’re all open for business.”
Wagner encouraged families to downtown this season to take family pictures in front of the tree, and for parents to have their children drop off letters to Santa in a drop box located next to the sleigh for gift donations.
For more information on the letters, visit the Elk River Park and Recreation website at https://bit.ly/3leBF7j this coming week.
