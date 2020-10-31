The Downtown Elk River Business Association treated local children to a COVID-19 friendly Halloween event.
With the help of Elk River High School DECA and National Honor Society students, they set up tables outside their businesses and handed out candy to masked kiddos.
They dressed up as their favorites superheroes, book characters and other Halloween characters to address the high school volunteers and businesses with: “trick-or-treat.”
Business owners like Fred at McCoy’s Pub and Dr. Jordan Alberts, a chiropractor at 653 Main Street Northwest handed out candy, while others relied on high school students who made themselves available on one of the distance learning days on their current hybrid model of education.
Participating businesses along Main Street, Jackson Avenue and Highway 10, including Spike’s Feed on the north side of Highway 10 were thankful for a nice day as the temperatures had well below average.
Those handing out candy wore masks, and traffic on the sidewalks was mostly one-way. Six-feet distancing was not as easy, but families seemed to be having a wonderful time throughout the event. Some of the adults even dressed up. One family dressed up as The Incredibles and had family portraits taken outside of Kemper Drug.
A marketing student at Elk River High School appreciated the time to reminisce about her childhood memories of Halloween.
“Our family went all in,” she said, noting her family decorated, dressed up, and had Halloween parties.
COVID-19 added new wrinkles this year, but local families seemed intent on proceeding with traditions or adapting them to be able to still indulge in one of the more unifying holidays for the community.
Let us know what you did and send us pictures, please, at editor.erstarnews@apgecm.com.
