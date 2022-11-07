by Jim Boyle
The downtown Elk River trick-or-treating event attracted more than 4,000 costumed children and their parents, grandparents, friends and childcare providers. That’s twice as many as last year.
Deana McLean, the owner at Salon on Main and member of the Downtown Elk River Business Association, said they asked businesses to prepare again for more than 2,000 people and were blown away by the record turnout.
“It’s hard to really know how it will go when it comes to candy,” she said. “We asked most of our businesses to hand out 2-3 pieces of candy or less. Whatever they felt they wanted to do.”
“I can tell you when a business ran out another business was right there to share what they had to keep the flow going as long as we could.”
Spark 2 Hope printed off 2,000 color sheets and ran out. Thankfully, the non-profit, which offers programming for children with special needs and their families, is located nearby and more could be printed.
The record turnout was credited in part with phenomenal weather that has graced the event the past couple years. In previous years the event has been pulled off in less desirable conditions, including rain, cold and even snow a couple times. Some questioned why the Main Street wasn’t closed off.
“The weather never stops many from coming down and enjoying the day with their little ones,” McLean said. “Many families came up to me and expressed this is what they do with their kids now for Halloween. It’s not on a school night and they can enjoy family time out together.”
McLean said city officials and DERBA will discuss the idea of closing off the streets.
“We feel this year we made changes that really made the flow nice for families and their little ones,” she said. “(We) utilized our downtown well.”
This year’s event included more than three dozen businesses, organizations and a new community zone featuring the Elk River Police, Elk River Fire, Elk River Municipal Utilities, the city of Elk River, the Elk River Women of Today and Mac’s Mini Donuts.
Children were treated by the businesses and members of the Elk River High School DECA program as well as nine other high school kids that Jessica Barthel from Sherburne County put together to come down and help for the afternoon.
“Our downtown can not express enough how important and blessed we were to have these kids be a part of this event,” McLean said. “It helps our business owners to continue doing business as normal while these kids sit out in front of their stores handing out their candy. We would like to thank the District Office and Elk River High School for letting these kids out early to attend this community event each year.”
