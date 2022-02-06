Ten years after first farmers’ market, duo lands 80,000 square-foot former juice box factory to expand JonnyPops
JonnyPops, a business founded in a St. Olaf college dorm room that got its start at Twin Cities farmers’ markets and cafes in 2012, celebrates 10 years of success this year.
That celebration will play out in Elk River, the new home of their headquarters after closing on the sale of a former juice plant on the west side of Elk River.
New beginnings
CEO and co-founder Erik Brust and CFO and co-founder Connor Wray hit the farmers’ market circuit during the summers while they went to college.
Wray said it was neither glamorous or lucrative waking up at 3 a.m. on Saturdays when you are 22 years old to go to a farmers’ market to be with carrot farmers and such.
Once they graduated with degrees in 2014 and found a space they really began to grow their business and their passion for it’s mission.
The success of their business can be tracked by the size of their blenders. At first it was the size of one you would buy at Target.
Then it was one a restaurant grade. And then it was one that a commissary would have to serve 1,000 people.
And finally, the maker of frozen fruit and cream bars on a stick have to custom engineer their own blenders.
“We’ve grown dramatically from a couple of guys in a dorm room and no employees to over 80 employees,” Wray said. “We started with farmer’s market tent and now were sold by more than 10,000 retailers.”
The business outgrew the space it is subletting in St. Louis Park. They are now moving their operations to Elk River into the manufacturing plant formerly operated by Harvest Hills Beverage, which had acquired the beverage manufacturing assets of Faribault Foods in 2016.
The plant was constructed in 2001 to be used SoftPac Industries to manufacture pouch products for a variety of beverage brands. Faribault Foods and Harvest Hills continued to serve that juice pouch market in the years they each used the facility.
New life for plant
Surprisingly, there is a lot of synergy between what it takes to manufacture juice pouches and create frozen treats on a stick.
JonnyPops will more than double its size in square footage and the building it bought comes with considerably higher ceilings to expand its storage and production capabilities that include mixing, freezing and packing of their product lines.
Harvest Hills remains in business, but they shut down the Elk River plant near the end of last year. JonnyPops has begun work on renovations. Much of the existing infrastructure at the former juice plant was bought from the juice company and will get new life. “It’s a win-win,” Wray said.
The expansion will create new jobs and much needed additional capacity for making the pops. The production operation will commence sometime later this year. The plan is to keep growing the business, and, if and when its needed, there is room to expand on the Elk River property.
Location, facility was a great fit for business
Brust and Wray said their desire all along was to stay in the Twin Cities area.
“It is our home, it’s where our talented team is based and we feel a tremendous sense of gratitude to our Minnesota fans who helped us get our start and who continue to support our brand,” Brust said.
Wray added: “We are excited for the future in Elk River — and thankful to the community of St. Louis Park which has been our home for the past 8 years.”
The new facility will meet the needs of the business for many years to come.
“We were looking for special purpose facility,” Wray said. “Of course, we could have built from the ground up, but that takes a lot of time and is expensive. Shockingly, there were a few options that looked promising.”
They were even quite a bit down the road on a couple other options when this property went on the market in the summer, Wray said.
“This (Elk River facility) was a homerun for us,” Wray said. “Location was good. Proximity to the Twin Cities is good. Proximity to transporation is good. And there’s a suprisingly large amount of synergy between juice-making and ice cream novelty-making.”
JonnyPops will bring in plenty of its own equipment and there will be substantial renovation and retrofitting, but compared to an empty box a lot of the infrastructure needed is already there.
“It’s layout is set up correctly,” Wray said. “The are human welfare spaces are there, locker rooms, etc. The docks are in the right spot. There’s enough power, enough water and enough electricity. It was a really intriguing opportunity for us.”
Some of the workers from the previous operation have been hired to assist in the transition, Wray said.
Idea behind the novelty treats
The idea was actually inspired by Wray’s business partner’s cousin Jonathan.
“Erik (Brust) was on vacation with Jonathan and saw this artsy pop shop, so to speak, selling gourmet pops,” Wray said. “They thought it was a great product and it got them thinking about business opportunities.”
Unfortunately, before the two of them could get the business to market, Brust’s cousin passed away from an overdose.
The idea for a novelty item surfaced again between Brust and Wray, and the youthful entrepreneurs seized the opportunity in part to honor of Erik’s cousin, Jonathan.
The company donates a portion of their proceeds to non-profit organizations that support addiction recovery and sustainable community.
Their mission and branding has focused on creating “a better pop for a better world®.” JonnyPops has experienced strong nationwide growth with their wholesome frozen treats.
Each stick comes with a message, a hallmark of the brand, to reflect the values of the company by placing kindness at the center of every pop. “We print a little good deed on every stick to encourage everyone to pay it forward in support of the communities we live and work and sell product to,” Wray said.
All JonnyPops treats will continue to be made with a few simple ingredients and include nothing artificial. JonnyPops maintains its promise to be a peanut-free facility while also offering organic, non-GMO, and dairy free alternatives for food sensitive fans of all ages.
“Coming from a family with a peanut allergy, we’ve always been committed to providing delicious frozen snacks with wholesome ingredients that people can feel great about eating,” Brust said.
