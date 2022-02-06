The passing of Doris Anderson happened a few weeks back. Most Elk River residents were probably not familiar with the 93-year old Anderson who lived most of her life in our community.
Doris knew the meaning of loyalty to her city. She never hesitated to step up and do her part to make Elk River a better place. She survived an armed robbery while working at the Bank of Elk River before opening a women’s clothing store called Town and Country.
During her many years running that business she was very active in the Elk River Chamber of Commerce, the prominent local organization of her time. She and husband Danny put flags all over town on the Fourth of July.
I have known the Andersons well for many years. They were always looking to do more for Elk River. One of their common questions would be “What more can we do for the city?”
They were very active in Guardian Angels, helping tha organization in many ways.
I like to tell people “You can take Doris out of Elk River but you can’t take Elk River out of Doris.”
She had a love for our city that is hard to describe and doesn’t come along very often.
Simply put, Doris cared. In her prime, Doris was well known in Elk River. She was one of the movers and shakers. Doris preferred to see the good in others and in her community. If there were problems she would help solve them.
Danny and Doris were my first recipients of the Mayor’s City of Elk River Volunteer of the Month award back in 2011. It was my way of saying ‘thank you’ for their years of dedicated service.
Doris made Elk River a better place for all of us. Can you ask any more of anyone? — Elk River Mayor John Dietz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.