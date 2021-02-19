Donations to city’s Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River increasing

The Woodland Trails Regional Park donations box has been on a record-setting pace for the past couple of years.
In 2020 there were $1,642 in donations collected, which is more than double 2019’s total. Already in 2021 $1,220 has been collected, which includes a generous $500 contribution by Bill and Laura Hjort.
The couple was recognized in the consent agenda for the Feb. 16 Elk River City Council meeting.
