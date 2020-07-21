CAER food shelf’s annual Open Your Heart Summer Challenge continues.

During the month of July, financial donations to CAER in Elk Riverwill be matched up to $4,000 by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.

With students at home during the summer months, combined with the impacts of the COVID-19 has had on hundreds of households, financial support can go a long way to feeding families during their time of need.

For every $1 donated to CAER, the organization has $10 of food purchasing power through area food banks.

Donations can be made online at www.caerfoodshelf.org/donate or via mail to CAER, 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.

