This is in regard to the black cloud over the west end of Elk River on March 18.

It was not another fire in Becker, it was the residents opening their tax statements for 2020.

It appears governmental bodies are trying to tax us out of our homes.

For those who have an escrow account tied to their house loan, their payment increase to compensate for the increase in taxes will be a hardship for some. Seniors, for one, are trying to stay in their homes. Please don’t tax them out.

Besides, many of us cannot afford any of the huge senior apartments being built. There is only one senior complex in Elk River that has reasonable rent. — Doris Sundeen, Elk River

