Last week a mayfly invasion nearly entombed the front door of our Eden Prairie news office. They are attracted to our lobby lights. The swarm of flies, which only lasts for a couple of days, rarely happens at the same time every year, but when they descend, it arrives with biblical intensity.
They target your ears, eyes and nose with no discernable pattern. A pair of gardening delivery guys were so engulfed, they began swatting and flailing as they carried bags of mulch back to their truck. The insects themselves are like specks of ash when you squash them. If those delivery guys came back this week, there would be no evidence of the summery insect’s existence.
They have such a short lifespan that after day one, there are as many dead ones as alive.
Every time the steel and glass front door opens, ground zero for the thousands of flies piled on top of each other, a whoosh of air sucks up many of those lifeless, weightless bodies and scatters them into the lobby of our building.
Eventually, we suck them up with an industrial-sized vacuum, forgetting about the incursion for another year.
It is a simple, straightforward process that happens annually. Nothing truly unusual about it. But for somebody not familiar with the swarm and harmless aspect of this natural occurrence, it may seem bizarre. It might even make some wonder if the white lab coats are unleashing some weird test in this region of the U.S.
The blanket of bugs was so robust that a quick video posted on social media to distort what was taking place could easily have misrepresented the event so innocent viewers watching on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook could be teased into the abyss. That is the party where fake distorts the truth, creating fantastical possibilities that fester individually in the brains of each viewer. Some suggestions sink so deep into the psyche that dislodging or disproving them becomes almost insurmountable.
In 2017 the Pew Research Center conducted a study on facts and trust. What it uncovered was that the public’s trust in certain areas has eroded. For example, in 1958, public trust in the federal government was roughly 72%. By 2015 it had fallen to just below 20%. Trust in the church or organized religion went from 65% in 1973 to 41% in 2016. Trust in banks went from 60% in 1980 to 27% in 2016. Trust in schools went from 58% in 1973 to 30% in 2016. Trust in media went from 51% in 1984 to 20% in 2016.
It’s clear, there isn’t a lot of trust spreading around.
According to an Ohio University study, Twitter users share false content four to six million times per month. People are more engaged when the content has a lot of “likes,” comments or re-tweets. In some ways, it seems as though people view that engagement as a Good Housekeeping seal of approval. If so many people are viewing it, there must be something to it, right? Or maybe it’s simple curiosity. Like an accident scene, everybody has to slow down and gawk, creating a traffic jam.
There is some good news. Facebook users engage with fake news 70 million times per month. That is a decline from the 200 million monthly fake engagements that happened in 2016.
Fake news, even something as simple as suggesting a mayfly invasion at the doorway of the Governor’s Mansion is a punishment from God, is hard to slow once it ignites. Even if such nonsense takes seed with only a handful of people who don’t fact-check and find it easier to simply believe what is put before them, we have a problem.
Consuming news and information is like consuming food as a society. We must take responsibility for what we put in our bodies. If we don’t, the result may be disease, failing health, and in some cases death, perhaps the erosion of society as we know it. It’s long overdue that each of us becomes information connoisseurs. We must be more deliberate, understanding when we are being manipulated or teased and when we are receiving facts.
Like the mayfly, we all only have one shot at life. Let’s make sure we don’t waste it simply by being distracted by a bright light.
