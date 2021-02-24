County attorney and city’s attorney say the numbers are skewed due to shutdowns
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Scott Baumgartner, of the law firm Hawkins and Baumgartner, and Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney provided the Elk River City Council on Feb. 1 a review of 2021, which the Baumgartner called “a year like no other.”
Baumgartner offered one caveat before delving into the 2020 criminal disposition statistics, noting the numbers are skewed due to the pandemic. The overall total numbers will be low as the number of cases scheduled by court administration were down to delays, which, “if we ever get back in court,” might show inflated numbers in 2021, he said.
He did note an increase in domestic cases.
“I think if you put people together for that long, they start getting cabin feverish,” Baumgartner said.
There were seven gross misdemeanor assault charges filed in 2020 and 37 misdemeanor assault charges filed in 2020.
DWIs were down, quite possibly from the pandemic. There were seven misdemeanor DUIs and 28 gross misdemeanor DUIs in 2020. Most years that combined number is around 100 and had been as high as 167 in 2012.
Heaney reported her chief deputy, Sam Wertheimer, retired in 2020, and after some restructuring the attorney’s office created a civil lead and a criminal lead. She introduced Dawn Nyhus, who took over the lead position of the criminal division in the fall of 2020. She had been an assistant county attorney in Sherburne County for 13 years.
Heaney reported there was a 14% increase in the number of felony case files that were referred to the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. That was an increase of 70 over the 499 that were referred in 2019.
“It has been interesting to have that going on at the same time as the pandemic,” she said. “It has been quite a challenge.”
About 27% of those cases came from the city of Elk River.
Methamphetamine continued to be the top driver of controlled substance cases for her office to prosecute.
COVID-19 has presented unique challenges, including two court shutdowns. After opening back up after the first shutdown, Heaney said her office held one grand jury and several jury trials before the state shut the Sherburne County 10th District Court down again. They are now back to working through the backlog after having the second shutdown lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.