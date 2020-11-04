Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan has won reelection to a second term in District 3.
He beat challenger Anne Kostrzewski, 5,341 to 3,845 or 57.92% to 41.69%, according to unofficial results.
Dolan, of Elk River, has served on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for the last four years.
He works as chief strategist for the Elk River-based consulting firm Decklan Group. He also sits on multiple nonprofit boards, coaches youth athletics, volunteers within local schools, and assists the local business community.
Kostrzewski, of Zimmerman, works in accounting/administration for a commercial construction material supply company. Her civic and community involvement includes serving as a state endorsing delegate, House District Region 2 leader, Congressional District 6 committee member and community volunteer.
District 3 includes two Elk River precincts, Becker city and township, Orrock Township and part of Livonia Township.
