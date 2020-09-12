I am writing this letter to give my support and endorsement for Tim Dolan for County Commissioner. I am proud to support Tim in any capacity and especially one in which his impact can be felt throughout our community.
Tim is an exceptionally talented person and one of the most intelligent people that I know; but this is not what makes him special. Tim is wise beyond his years and chooses to use his gifts to help people, that is the special part about him.
In all my years working with Tim, and then becoming Tim’s friend; I am still amazed by his lack of self-interest and his ability to juggle life’s gauntlet of being a great father, husband, friend, civil servant and business owner. I would need a week to accomplish what Tim can handle on most days.
I am honored to call him my friend, and we are all lucky that he has decided to run again for this position in our community. I know he does not see or think of it that way, but that is the truth. We are in good hands with Tim. He will continue to grow our county in a positive and healthy way. I support Tim 100%, but I do not expect anyone to just take my word for it. Do your own due diligence and you will soon learn that he is the right person to represent us in this role. — Nick Freitag, Elk River
