The re-election of Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan is crucial in this upcoming election. Commissioner Dolan has championed issues such as open communication, government transparency, and has implemented responsible growth and sound fiscal policy in and throughout Sherburne County and his campaign.
In every election, we need to ask ourselves what the reason is that we should give our vote to any one candidate. Well, the evidence is overwhelmingly in favor of confidently casting your vote for Tim Dolan. Tim is a man of action. He gets things done and works tirelessly for the constituents of Sherburne County. As an active member of social media, Tim is always doing his best to respond to questions people have of matters directly related to them. Tim opens his doors to inform, receive feedback, and take into action the concerns of the community he represents.
I have worked directly with Tim on many issues and I can say first-hand that he cares, works very hard, and shares in the passion we have for our community. This November, you should feel confident that Vote Dolan! will mean something. I am proud to call him a friend and someone I can rely on to represent us with integrity. — Darren Pierson, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.