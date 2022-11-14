County commissioner alleged to have taken thousands of pictures, videos of fiancee without permission in various states of undress
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan, who suffered a dissected aortic aneurysm on May 17 and nearly died, now finds himself in trouble with the law.
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office announced on Nov. 1 it has filed criminal charges of invasion of privacy and stalking after authorities looked into allegations made by Dolan’s fiancee.
According to the criminal complaint signed on Friday, Oct. 28, Dolan took thousands of photos and videos of the victim without her knowledge or permission. The victim, the sole owner of Decklan Group, discovered the images on Dolan’s electronic devices and in cloud-based photo storage after she returned home from an out-of-state trip and began tending to the consulting business.
The images were taken of the victim in various stages of undress while she was in the restroom, changing clothes, or in bed, the complaint stated.
At that time, the victim and Dolan shared a residence in Elk River.
The victim was granted a restraining order against Dolan in May, but he reportedly continued to contact her.
The charges against Dolan include five gross misdemeanor counts of interfering with privacy and one felony count of stalking.
Due to Dolan’s position in Sherburne County, the case was referred to avoid a conflict of interest. The investigation was handled by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
Court proceedings will take place in Sherburne County. Dolan’s first appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Authorities began investigating the case after the victim told law enforcement her 39-year-old fiance had suffered a medical emergency, and it required her to return to Minnesota from a trip at the end of May 2022. In addition to the personal relationship, Dolan was an employee of the Decklan Group and was paid monthly, the complaint stated.
Dolan listed himself as chief strategist for Decklan Group when he ran for his post on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
Upon her return to Minnesota in May, Dolan reportedly turned over access to his Decklan Group phone and computer so the owner could maintain operation of the business. Dolan would be unable to work, given the medical condition and recovery.
When accessing Dolan’s business phone, the victim told police she observed a text message between him and a co-worker of his at Dolan’s other job at the Sherburne County Government Center.
The victim said she thought the text was inappropriate given his position with Sherburne County and the other person’s position within the county.
Elizabeth Mohr, a senior communications specialist for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, said she has not been made privy to that level of detail, but that those details will be ferreted out during the legal discovery process.
The victim also observed many images and videos of herself on the defendant’s phone, which she was unaware of having been taken by Dolan. She then observed many images on a Google cloud account that belongs to Dolan via the Decklan Group. The victim estimated she observed over 20,000 images and videos of herself in various stages of undress, nude and/or while engaged in personal hygiene activity, the complaint stated.
Out of fear and panic, the victim said she began deleting images and videos from the devices and the cloud. She, however, saved roughly 500 images/videos from Dolan’s devices, the complaint said.
Many images and videos of the victim were taken while she was in the bathroom, either changing clothes or in the bathtub or shower, without her knowledge. Many images appear to have been taken either under the bathroom door or between the door and the door frame. Others were taken in the couple’s bedroom, without the victim’s knowledge or consent, the complaint stated. She said the images were taken at various times and multiple locations, including their residence in Elk River.
While discovering the images, the victim said she also learned of potential unauthorized financial transactions by Dolan of Decklan Group funds totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. These allegations and the information provided to law enforcement triggered a separate, ongoing investigation.
The two matters have been bifurcated, so the local charges related to invasion of privacy and stalking could proceed.
Mohr said there is no timeline on when a charging decision will be made about the alleged financial wrongdoing. It’s possible those matters could be charged out federally, Mohr said.
“Depending on how or where that investigation goes will determine who will charge that out,” Mohr said. “It’s not done until it’s done. Agencies are looking at it.”
Based on this constellation of information she had, the victim formally terminated Dolan from employment at the Decklan Group on May 25. Based on the surreptitiously taken images and videos, the victim expressed fear and/or embarrassment of distribution of the images, and the potential financial losses to her and her business. She made application and was granted a harassment restraining order in Sherburne County Court on May 31. The order was served on the defendant June 15.
Dolan has reportedly violated the restraining order four times, according the complaint filed on Nov. 1.
