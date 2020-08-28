The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment. The auctions, which will be held online at www.hillerauction.com on Sept. 19 and Oct. 24, include 501 firearms, 71 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations. A tentative list of the equipment included in the first auction is available at https://tinyurl.com/y5uum3uo.
Key dates are:
•Sept. 15 and Oct. 20: This is when the bidding catalog for each auction will be available. The catalog includes a written description and photo(s) of each item.
•Sept. 18 and Oct. 23: This is when on-site inspection is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman.
•Sept. 19 and Oct. 24: The auction dates.
For more information, see DNR Enforcement’s auction page at https://tinyurl.com/yba9vhqr. A list of equipment to be auctioned will be available about a month before each individual auction at the Hiller Auction Service website.
