The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.

The bidding catalog for each auction will be available online on the Wednesday preceding each auction date: Aug. 24 and Sept. 28, respectively. The catalog will include a written description and photos of each item. On-site inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday before each auction. All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required for anyone who purchases a firearm.

