A webinar about gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiast will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, and hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The webinar will cover gift ideas such as camper cabin stays, membership to the DNR's Passport Club, or a lifetime of hunting or fishing fun.
The webinar will be at noon and last less than an hour. It will also be recorded and made available online.
The webinar is free, but participants must pre-register at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index.html.
