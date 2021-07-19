The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is conducting weekly webinars on a variety of outdoors topics as part of its annual Summer Series.
The webinars are held at noon on Wednesdays throughout the rest of summer and are as follows:
•July 21: “Finding Trout in Minnesota Streams and Lakes” – Fly angler John Dieck and Ray Ruiz, DNR hunting and fishing skills liaison, will discuss strategies used to catch more trout.
•July 28: “Bear Hunting and Biology” – Join Andy Tri, DNR bear biologist, and Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports education specialist, as they talk about bears and bear hunting. They will discuss baiting and methods for attracting bears to a site.
•Aug. 4: “How to Get Certified in Firearms Training” – Do you know someone who wants to go hunting this fall? DNR conservation officers will discuss Minnesota hunter safety requirements, including how to get certified in firearms training.
•Aug. 11: “Rifle Basics” – Learn the basics of using a rifle with Kraig Kiger, DNR sports education specialist, and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator. Topics will include a discussion of the different loading mechanisms and their uses. This class will help you decide which rifle will meet your hunting and recreational needs.
•Aug. 18: “Mourning Dove Hunting” – Join Ray Ruiz, DNR hunting and fishing skills liaison, and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator, as they discuss hunting strategies and techniques to harvest mourning doves.
•Aug. 25: “DNR at the State Fair” – Have you been missing the Minnesota State Fair? Dawn Bahajak, DNR’s State Fair coordinator, will give us a sneak peek at all the fun things you will able to see and do at DNR exhibits this year.
All the webinars are free. Reserve a spot by going to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index.html.
