April marks the beginning of the high-risk season for oak wilt, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds people not to prune oaks from April through July. This is the best way to prevent the spread of the deadly oak wilt disease.
Oak wilt is a nonnative, invasive fungal disease that kills all species of oak in Minnesota. It spreads two ways: above ground by sap-feeding beetles and below ground through connected roots. By avoiding pruning or cutting oaks in spring and early summer, people prevent fungus spread by sap beetles carrying spores from infected trees to fresh cuts.
The DNR recommends limiting pruning to November through February when there is no risk of oak wilt transmission.
In addition to following pruning guidelines, the DNR advises people not to move firewood, as that can spread oak wilt over long distances. Use locally sourced firewood or firewood with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture certified seal.
For more details, go to https://tinyurl.com/378pdtrs.
