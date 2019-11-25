Divided council sticks to ‘plan’

City decides on 3-2 vote to lean on thoughtful FAST study and comp plan in rejecting change that would have allowed old Saxon site to return to an auto dealership
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Saxon Auto World on Zane Street between Highway 10 and the Mississippi River closed in 2009, and the former dealership’s building has sat vacant ever since.
The property has had the attention of city officials, which took steps to guide development, and at least three starkly different proposals have emerged in recent years. The first two — a boat dealership with a half-acre pond complete with a dock and pavilion as well as and a high density apartment building — died before they ever got close to coming to fruition.
The third, a proposal to restore the facility as an auto dealership — has been shut down. The former Saxon property will not host an auto dealership again after the Elk River City Council narrowly denied on a 3-2 vote an ordinance amendment allowing auto sales on the property at a council meeting on Nov. 18.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz and Council Members Jennifer Wagner and Matt Westgaard voted to deny, trusting their FAST Study and Comp Plan still carries the thoughtful weight of planning. The two newest council members — Nate Ovall and Garrett Christianson — voted to approve Sun Rae Apartments, limited liability corporation run by Chad Briggs of Briggs Companies in Elk River, saying the latest proposal makes sense given the circumstances and passage of a considerable amount of time. Patience won out over expediency.
Saxon’s 2009 closure has prompted interest but no projects
Saxon Auto built its former facility in 1993, and expanded it in 2002, according to city documents. The businesses’ named changed in 2003 to Saxon Auto World. Late in 2009, however, the dealership closed.
The property was bought in a sheriff’s sale in 2011 and changed hands again in 2014 when it was purchased by Sun Rae Apartments, which presented a proposal in 2018 for River Walk Apartments. It had a long ways to go before it could win council approval, and after the city held their ground on a request for a trail easement in February of 2019 the proposal was withdrawn, according Elk River Planning Manager Zach Carlton.
City has taken steps to guide site’s future
Prior to this acquisition in 2014 the property had been included in a Focused Area Study (FAST) in 2010, when it was guided for high-density residential use due to its prime location on the river and the eventual elimination transportation connections. In other words, commercial businesses would be less interested in the location as the access to Highway 10 became more restricted.
A Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2014 and the FAST guidance was rolled into the document.
A proposal to turn the vacant Saxon Motors site in Elk River into a Skeeter boat dealership was shelved that same year. The City Council had seen Skeeter Boat Center’s concepts for the site in March of that year, which proposed updating and remodeling the building and installing a half-acre pond in front. The council expressed interest in looking at such a proposal, but that effort died when Skeeter Boat Center did not reach a deal to buy the Saxon site.
Then on Aug. 15, 2016, the area was rezoned to FAST The Point A, eliminating the potential for a new auto sales use for at the site of the vacant dealership, confirming that the findings of the FAST study were still in play and nothing had changed to suggest a change in course.
“The FAST study was still relevant,” Carlton said.
Latest effort would clean up site, bring back auto dealership
As a result of the changes, Sun Rae Apartments submitted a request to amend the ordinance in order for auto sales to be allowed on the property.
Staff and the Planning Commission recommended denying the request in order to remain consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, and because the property could support residential use in the future, according to council documents.
Residents and some council members, however, expressed concern that the abandoned property was a hotbed for criminal activity and that converting it to an auto dealership once again could address those issues.
Council member Garrett Christianson said he gets it has been guided for a certain purpose, but that the property has not seen much interest for that purpose from developers in the last decade.
“We have another interested party to develop or put something there that will better the community, in my opinion,” Christianson said.
One resident who spoke during the public hearing said it wouldn’t make sense to put in a car dealership when there would be upcoming changes made to Highway 10.
“Most of our residents don’t want to have this car dealership down there,” she said.
Another resident, however, said it made sense to use the building for what it was once used for.
Briggs Companies Property Manager Marla Briggs said the building was “completely defaced.”
“There is graffiti everywhere,” Briggs said. “We boarded it up five or six years ago to protect the glass, everything on the inside is shattered. It is completely vandalized inside. There’s bullet casings on the ground. It’s not safe for the clients next door, not safe for all the townhome people. Why do we want to continue to have it look the way it looks when I know we could have a user? So many things would be taken care of for the city of Elk River … It would make a world of difference for the community.”
Briggs said the police have been called to the building 175 times in the last decade. A resident of the townhomes near the property said he could see people with flashlights on the property at night.
Patrick Briggs, founder of Briggs Companies, detailed some of his experiences, including one night he called 911 to report a possible crime in progress at the former auto dealership he now owns and is trying to re-purpose.
It happened on June 18, 2018, according to Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen The chief reported to city officials on Nov. 20 Briggs called to report he found the door open at his property and heard someone inside. Officers from Elk River, Ramsey and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office descended on the site due to the size of the building, lack of light and previous call history of trespassing and criminal damage to property. The building was checked and no one was found inside.
A further look at police records show there was more criminal activity at the car dealership when it was open for business, based on summary data on calls to the property on Zane Street.
Between Nov. 22, 1999 and Sept. 6, 2009 there were 30 thefts, 15 vehicle thefts and 36 security checks (a self-initiated visit by police officers which is a common practice during night shifts, especially in business parks and new construction areas.
Between Sept. 6, 2009 and Aug. 14, 2014 there were zero thefts, zero vehicle thefts, three burglaries, zero criminal damage to property calls, one fire and 68 security checks.
In the last four years and three months there have been four thefts, four burglaries, three criminal damage to property calls and 35 security checks.
Nineteen of the last 30 calls for service were initiated by Briggs, Nierenhausen said.
Council member Matt Westgaard said the time and effort into developing the Comprehensive Plan shouldn’t be changed or thrown away.
“If the existing lot and building is an issue … (we could) take the building down, which would get rid of a vacant building that delinquents can take shelter in,” Westgaard said. “I’m not in favor of a car dealership.”
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 for staff to prepare a findings of fact denying the ordinance amendment.
(Note: Editor Jim Boyle contributed to this report.)
