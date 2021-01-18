I was disturbed by your article and photos submitted in the Jan. 9th edition of the Star News. I was disgusted with the local citizens you featured at the assault on the Capitol and by the biased and minimizing language you chose to convey the story. Five people died! The continuation of Trump’s conspiracy theories is tearing this country apart and causing great harm and death.
High school English teachers require that students use unbiased sources to support their thesis in research papers. Papers that use messages or rhetoric from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other BIG Tech internet companies would get a failing grade because they are not factually or academically reliable. Trump is lying and his thesis cannot be proven by any reliable sources. His voting conspiracies have been investigated over and over. Georgia recounted three times. His cases have been thrown out of numerous courts; he has pleaded with various Secretaries of State to recalculate the voting data and “find” more votes. Both Democrats and Republicans have denied his un-American and unlawful requests. These truths have been reported consistently by professional journalists who are obligated to adhere to strict ethical standards.
Trump’s most loyal Twitter followers are gangs like QAnon, Proud Boys, Boogie boys, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists. This fact alone is a huge red flag. He has been kicked off the social media outlets. They have a legal right to do so as they are privately owned companies and he has used them to lie and incite violence. We can protect our homes with guns; they can protect their businesses by kicking out the agitators. These pro-Trump protests against American democracy by Americans are ludicrous, and how ironic that they were beating the police with American flag poles! I repeat — five people died.
Our locals wonder why we can’t understand their pro-Trump ideology — the same reason it was mind boggling to us how Jim Jones was able to coax all those people in Guyana to drink that deadly Kool-Aid years ago. They believed one man and his loyal side-kicks, fell into a rabbit hole of lies and only listened to and surrounded themselves with people with like views. They all validated and supported one another. Group think. Peer pressure. Brainwashing. Mob mentality. — Mary T. Hannay. Elk River
