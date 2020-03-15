District 728 to close schools immediately following Gov. Walz and Education commissioner's announcement

The Elk River Area School District announced March 15 schools will be closed beginning on March 16 until further notice following Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker informed Minnesotans about school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“While we recognize this is an inconvenience, the Department of Health has provided special direction related to social distancing, which cannot be implemented during the traditional instructional day,” District 728 stated in a news release.
Between March 16 and March 27, District 728 school officials and staff will create and finalize plans for distance learning for students, which will begin Monday, March 30, 2020. This means students will be out of school and not receive instruction until March 30. Then on March 30, distance learning will begin and continue until further notice, which will be provided by the Department of Education and Department of Health.
Distance learning guidelines, which will operate similar to E-Learning Days implemented in the instance of a weather-related cancellations, will be communicated to families and students in the following days. Those in middle school and high school grades will utilize their Chromebooks that were issued as part of the district’s 1:1 initiative.
The District will be working to equip families of elementary students with technology and activity boards. This plan will allow for daily interaction and academic progress.
