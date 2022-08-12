Move from $12 or $14 an hour proposed to be upped to $16 an hour to be competitive with other positions
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Pay for tutors with the Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) program in Independent School District 728 might increase from $12 or $14 an hour to $16 an hour to be more competitive.
District staff presented an overview of the program and its goals and the pay increase request at an Elk River Area School Board meeting on Aug. 8. The pay increase request will come back to the board for approval at a future meeting.
The AVID program is a college and career readiness program in the district. Students fill out an application to join. According to the presentation, AVID students work on academic skills by learning note taking, organization, time management and critical thinking through collaborative learning such as peer tutoring, collaborative study groups and Socractic seminars (or discussions where a group leader asks open-ended questions).
In the high school program, students take courses that meet four-year college entrance requirements, participate in tutorials for academic courses, improve oral communication skills, complete write-to-learn activities, evaluate their own and other students’ writing, prepare for college entrance exams, and complete and present a multi-grade level portfolio of their work.
“I fill in every so often for our tutors, and I can tell you firsthand: The skills that our students learn during that time, they carry through their entire education into their business once they graduate,” District 728 Executive Director of Human Resources Tim Caskey said. “It’s not just something that’s in middle school or high school; it continues on for life.”
In middle school and high school, the AVID tutors facilitate group discussions during advisory or AVID class periods with Socratic questioning and other learning techniques. The district has 16 allocated tutor positions, 10 of which are filled. The tutors are paid $12 per hour or after five consecutive years, $14 per hour.
Director of Teaching and Learning Kelly Corbett said the tutors are often retired people who are looking to give skills back to the community and to the students since the hours are during the work day.
If approved, the new salary of $16 an hour would go into effect on Sept. 1. Caskey said the salary increase would put the pay more in line with similar positions elsewhere in the district, such as substitute food service or clerical workers.
“One thing that is a stumbling block for us is pay – we have not raised this rate at all, so we will be coming on to the next board meeting and asking to raise that rate,” he said.
Director Christi Tullbane said she has a daughter enrolled in the AVID program who has “found a lot of success.”
“So I do support the AVID program and everything we’re doing for the students,” Tullbane said. “Great job on that.”
In other action at the Aug. 8 meeting, the board:
•Approved the school board and superintendent goals. For the school board, the goals include attending 90% of school board and work sessions, acting in accordance with norms and parameters and participating in at least three school or district-related events throughout the 2023-23 school year.
“I’m really excited about goal three to be back in the schools,” Director Shane Steinbrecher said. “Pre-COVID we got to do that stuff. As we know, there’s a lot going on in the district – if we split up, we can see them and report back. I’m very excited to be back in the buildings.”
For the superintendent, the goals include facilitating processes and providing recommendations on the district’s strategic plan, enrollment trends and facilities, providing ongoing support to and mentorship for executive cabinet members who are new to their positions or the district, and spending time at a minimum of 10 different schools or school-related events within the school district each month.
•Authorized the superintendent to make staffing decisions based on enrollment and student needs for the 2022-23 school year. Staffing decisions would still come to the school board for approval.
•Changed the adult lunch price from $4.65 to $4.95 as required by the United States Department of Agriculture for the 2022-23 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.