District prepares for bond sale, truth in taxation

by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
With a successful referendum in their rear-view mirror, Elk River Area Schools District directors got back to the business Nov. 25 of making the budget for next year.
During a special meeting, they heard a report about the $113 million bond sale voters authorized in the referendum on Nov. 5, then voted to cut the long-term facilities maintenance levy. They heard about the proposed property tax levy for the coming year and ended the evening in work session with a referendum “debrief” about what board members felt worked best.
Much of what officials discussed about the levy is still preliminary because it has to go to the state to be recalculated, since it was made before the referendum passed. The school board is set to hold its truth in taxation hearing and then vote to certify the final property tax levy to the state on Dec. 9.
Kim Eisenschenk, the district’s business director, reviewed the process Monday during the work session. The school board set the preliminary levy in September, choosing a 4.07% increase before voters approved the bond sale. The board chose to set the preliminary levy at a maximum to allow room for adjustments.
Those reductions are being recalculated based on the reduction in the long-term facilities maintenance revenue, additional operating money coming from the November referendum and estimated construction bond payments for the $113 million bond issue that was also a part of the referendum.
But there are other things that will affect the upcoming levy. Eisenschenk said tax revenues increase when enrollment increases or when property values increase. Superintendent Dan Bittman added that enrollment and property values are “really important,” and that the school district only controls a small part of tax increases and has no control over assessments. Eisenschenk added that this year, tax capacity increases spread throughout the entire district. Bittman said one thing that is unique this year is the “inflationary component” in the referendum. He said officials learned that in other districts that experience growth, taxpayers won’t see any increase in that inflationary amount because those growing districts are getting more people to spread that cost across.
Eisenschenk said the tax statements were based on the preliminary levy and didn’t reflect the referendum or other changes. She mentioned that happened across the state wherever there were successful referendums. Adjustments are yet to come and should be made by Thanksgiving, she said.
After the presentation, Director Joel Nelson asked Eisenschenk if she knew what the increase would be to the general fund. She said officials will know that number by Dec. 9. All of the recent changes will be added to the levy.
“All the numbers are preliminary right now,” Eisenschenk told Nelson. “The powers-that-be don’t move that fast, so it takes time to get the numbers.”
Bond sale, long-term facilities maintenance plan change passed
The board approved the bond issue and long-term facilities maintenance revenue reduction during the special meeting.
Eisenschenk said the bond sale is the “next step” after the referendum. Matthew Hammer, municipal adviser for Ehlers and Associates, read a pre-sale report for the school board. He said the bonds, which will finance a new middle school, additions to Rogers High School and Zimmerman Middle and High School, stadium upgrades at Elk River High School and renovations at Lincoln Elementary, Handke Center and Vandeberge Middle School, will go on sale Jan. 8.
The repayment term is 20 years — 2020 through 2040 — and is backed by the state. Hammer said the district got an AA2 rating from Moody’s, which is based on financial performance.
Nelson asked if this time of year is better or worse to issue bonds. Hammer said interest rates are down because underwriters are looking to fill their books at the end of the year, like car dealers seeking to clear out stock for the new models. Nelson asked that since the district got a better rating if it was a good risk. Hammer said the district’s rating is really good right now, so it’s a “good risk.”
The school board approved the resolution unanimously. It moved right into the long-term facilities maintenance revenue after that vote.
“We just did this,” Eisenschenk said, referring to the 10-year maintenance plan that came up in June. She said the reductions were proposed because officials made promises they would lower it if the bonds were approved. To do that, the state has to see a revised plan that shows the change. Under the new plan, two- and 10- year maintenance plans are the same, but the 10-year revenue projection changed. Eisenschenk said the district’s truth in taxation will reflect the changes.
Board Chair Shane Steinbrecher explained, “It’s dropping down because we passed the referendum.”
