District eyes land near ZHS varsity football field

The Elk River Area School Board authorized Superintendent Dan Bittman and Kim Eisenschenk, the director of business services for the school district, to negotiate and enter into a purchase agreement for approximately 7 acres of property located within the city of Zimmerman.
The land is in between County Road 4 and the high school football field, and it includes land to the east and south of the commercial space where Thunder Nutrition operates.
Bittman said it is not too often the school district has a chance to purchase land adjoining its school properties. School officials recognize that Zimmerman Middle/High School could benefit from more space for fields. The amount of land the school district controls for its middle and high school is below what the state considers to be standard.
“There’s not much we can do about that except (buy land) when land comes up for sale,” Bittman said.
