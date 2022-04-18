Most groups have reached settlements; clerical and clerical confidential remain unsettled
by Jim Boyle
Editor
It has been a busy season of negotiations for the Elk River Area School District’s labor relations team and its partner bargaining groups.
In addition to ratifying the tentative settlement with the teachers on April 11, the Elk River Area School Board also approved master agreements with school administrators (principals) and third level administrators as well as compensation and benefits for technology and specialist positions. (More information on those in a coming edition.)
The custodial staff (Local 284) and food service staff (Local 284) contracts were approved at the March 28 meeting.
Some highlights for the custodial contract include:
•Effective July 1, 2021, there will be a salary increase of $0.90 in each cell of the salary scale. Employees will also receive applicable step movement (if any).
•Effective July 1, 2022, there will be a salary increase of $0.90 in each cell of the salary scale for custodians. Employees will receive their applicable step movement (if any)
•Effective July 1, 2022, there will be an increase in the district contribution to insurance ($70 toward single coverage and $200 toward dependent coverage).
Some highlights for the food service contract, which was settled in mediation, include:
•Effective July 1, 2021, there will be a salary increase of $0.90 in each cell of the salary scale. Employees will also receive applicable step movement (if any).
•Effective July 1, 2022, there will be a salary increase of $0.65 in each cell of the salary scale. Employees will receive their applicable step movement (if any).
• Effective July 1, 2022, there will be an increase and modification to the district contribution to insurance ($50 toward single coverage and $100 toward dependent coverage).
Contracts still left to be settled include the clerical and confidential clerical. The clerical negotiations are going to mediation, said Tim Caskey, the Elk River Area School District’s executive director of labor relations and personnel services.
The Elk River Area School Board on April 11 also approved new kitchen helper and food service substitute rates/ kitchen helper salaries, which have ranged from an hourly rate of $14.40 to $16.40. They will now range from $15.55 an hour to $17.05 an hour.
Food service substitutes will be paid $14.40 per hour effective April 22, 2022, and $15.55 an hour effective July 1, 2022.
