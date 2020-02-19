District anticipates $169M in spending

by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River Area School Board got an update on the general fund budget at a school board meeting on Monday.
The general fund is used for revenues and expenditures for “general operations of the district” which includes administration, instruction, special education, transportation, and more, according to board documents.
Updates to the general fund budget included more accurate enrollment numbers, increased funding from the Legislature and revenue reductions in federal title funding, compensatory revenue and Indian education funding, Business Services Director Kim Eisenschenk said during the meeting.
The total general fund revenue is about $160 million, while total expenditures are almost $170 million. Revenues include more than $130 million from the state, a little more than $20 million from property taxes, $3 million from federal sources, $4 million from other local sources, almost $1.3 million from sales revenue and $600,000 from investment income.
Expenditures include almost $90 million for salaries and wages, more than $34 million for employee benefits, about $22 million for purchased services, $8.4 million for supplies, almost $14 million for capital and equipment and almost $1.7 million for other expenditures.
To bring the general fund into balance, $10.2 million in budget cuts were made in 2019. These cuts included reductions and reallocations to capital, technology, curriculum, staffing, staff development, contracted services, back to school meetings, transportation, supplies, and the fund balance.
The funding from the successful operating referendum vote in November 2019 will be available for the 2020-21 school year with the focus for those funds being on the classroom, fund balance restoration, and strategic plan priorities, according to board documents.
The school board will take action on the updates at the meeting on Feb. 24.
In other action at the Feb. 10 meeting, the school board:
•Approved the 2020-21 elementary and secondary calendars. The year will start on Sept. 8 and end on June 9, with fall break from Nov. 23-27, winter break from Dec. 24-Jan. 1 and spring break from March 29-April 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.