Brittany Dixon. an instructional assistant at Prairie View Elementary School, reported out three things she and other colleagues had in common at an interactive program led by Devin C. Hughes on Aug. 30 at Rogers High School.
Jeff Johnson, a District 728 staff member who works in information technology, helped pass the microphone around during Devin C. Hughes’ interactive program. He also shared that he’s in a band at his church when asked to share something about himself that people might not know by looking at him.
Devin C. Hughes spoke to about 1,800 District 728 school staff.
About 1,800 people were welcomed to the start of the 2023-24 school year during a districtwide program for custodians, educational assistants, teachers, principals, food services employees, clerical staff and others on Aug. 30 at Rogers High School.
The group heard from Devin C. Hughes, who is known as The Chief Inspiration Officer. The speaker, author, storyteller and workshop leader speaks to and consults a variety of leaders, groups, organizations and teams who have a desire to break down enterprise-wide cultural barriers, improve personal/organizational performance, and enhance communication through greater self-awareness and understanding of one another.
