The Elk River Area School Board approved the 2023 preliminary levy on Sept. 26 at the maximum of $68,584,348.28, which amounts to a 9.87% increase over last year’s levy.
The School Board will approve the final levy at the Dec. 12 meeting, when the levy amount can be reduced but not increased.
Andrew Almos, the school district’s new executive director of business services, explained at the Sept. 12 meeting that the levy was looking to be about a 9.19% increase, noting there could still be some changes before Sept. 26.
The preliminary levy approved on Monday amounts to nearly a $6.2 million increase over last year’s of $62.4 million.
Almos explained there were changes were due to a correction to reflect the accurate number in the district’s lease contracts and updates were made to long-term facility maintenance due to increased enrollment.
The two biggest drivers to the overall increase in the levy are student growth and inflation increases in the amount that is levied. Almos said student growth of about 400 students and inflation reaching 7% or 8% changed things considerably.
Voter-approved levies total less than $40.3 million, and the legislated variety of levies totals $28.3 million for those required by state and federal legislation, Almos said.
School Board Director Joel Nelson noted he has learned of other districts with even higher levy increases.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said the district will continue to look for ways to lower the levy.
