Elk River Area School Board Members Joel Nelson, Holly Thompson and Christi Tullbane, who are all running unopposed for reelection, declined to fill out questionnaires that were sent to them by the Star News.
School Board Member Holly Thompson responded on behalf of the group in an email to say that after much discussion and consideration, they decided to not complete the questionnaires.
“While we appreciate the opportunity and always enjoy sharing our thoughts with the community, we do not believe now is the right time to do so,” she stated in an email sent to the Star News. “More specifically, we are running unopposed, we are navigating the pandemic, and we are working tirelessly to keep our stakeholders safe, learning, and engaged. Our stakeholders need our support more than ever at this time, and we feel the need to continue to pour everything we can into that.”
Thompson stated that they are staying busy with things like childcare, food service, health and safety, the various instructional models and transportation.
The questionnaire each candidate was sent is published below:
Name: _
Address: _
Family:_
Education:_
Occupation:_
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
4. The Elk River Area School District is in the midst of unprecedented times with COVID-19 and the pandemic? What do you see your role as a member of the Elk River Area School Board in helping the district navigate these challenging times?
5. What have you learned during the pandemic that you think will help the school district educate, inspire, and empower its diverse learners in the future when the pandemic has been overcome?
