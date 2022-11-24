by Jim Boyle
Editor
It appears the Elk River Area School District’s efforts to produce students who are career and college ready have taken a hit during the pandemic.
The evidence showed up in the school district’s annual World’s Best Work Force report. The Legislature created the WBWF initiative to ensure that school districts and charter schools in Minnesota enhance student achievement through teaching and learning supports. School boards that govern districts and charter schools are required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address the following five WBWF goals:
•All children are ready for school.
•All third-graders can read at grade level.
•All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.
•All students are ready for career and college.
•All students graduate from high school.
District 728 sets goals related to each of these endeavors, and school administrators on Nov. 14 showed members of the Elk River Area School Board how the district fared.
They also provided a look at a set of draft goals for the 2022-23 school year that are expected to be approved on the consent agenda at the Nov. 28 special meeting at the District 728 Offices. School Board members had until Nov. 21 to provide feedback on the goals, which will be sent as part of the district’s WBWF report to the state.
The WBWF goals are one part of the Elk River Area School District’s strategic planning efforts, which are taking place right now to establish the next overarching multi-year plan.
Joe Stangler, director of student services, research and planning for ISD 728 Schools, presented the numbers portion of the WBWF presentation.
He shared how the district is performing in those five focus areas and noted in each case the district did not meet its targets.
The district’s goal of having early childhood programs increase in the area of development average in Teaching Strategies Gold increase from 93.62% in the spring of 2021 to 94% in the spring of 2022. The district averaged 93.62% in 2021 to 93.48% in 2022, falling short of the goal but still achieving a high level, Stangler said.
As for reading comprehension being at grade level in the third grade, the district set as its goal to increase proficiency on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment reading test from 61% in 2021 to 65% in 2022 for third grade students, but the proficiency rate dropped instead: It went from 61% in 2021 to 58% in 2022. That’s a far cry from the 2014-2015 report that showed the district increasing from 66% to 72%, based on the results of the 2015 report assembled by the school district.
Stangler said the district partially met its goal as it relates to closing the achievement gap of at-risk learners from 31% in 2021 to 28% in 2022 based on reading and math MCAs. The district moved the needle in a positive direction from 31% to 29%. District 728 focuses on all student groups, including those in special education and English Language Learners. Some districts focus on just racial and economic achievement gaps.
“We want to look at all students,” Stangler said.
It’s the career and college ready category that saw the biggest dip. The district had as its goal to increase the percentage of students meeting at least one of the ACT readiness standards from 79% in 2021 to 81% in 2022. Instead, the percentage saw a sharp decline from 79% to 70%, Stangler said.
The last goal area that was measured was the four-year graduation rate, which the district hoped to increase from 92.7% in 2020 to 93.7% in 2021.
What happened is 86.3% finished within the four-year period.
School Board Director Tony Walter asked about the graduation rate and the circumstances that led to the decrease.
Administrators explained the number of students involved in credit recovery programs had increased. Those that didn’t finish by June 2021 were not counted.
Superintendent Dan Bittman recalled how the district lost 400 students for 2020-21 school year as parents were concerned about COVID-19 and/or didn’t want their children to wear masks.
“The following year we got a lot of kids back,” he said. “No excuses. We need to do better in that area, but I think ... online classes did not work well for a lot of our kids. They were at home and unable to do that. Staff worked really hard, but it’s just not the same as having them in class.”
Stangler noted the use of the four-year rate as laid out by the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, which spells out the process to determine a four-year graduation rate by dividing the number of students who earn a regular diploma by the number of students in the graduating class.
“Not all students finish in the first four years on time,” Stangler said, especially in districts with alternative learning centers.
The Minnesota Department of Education reported the statewide graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 83.3%, which represents a 0.5 percentage point decrease in the four-year graduation rate compared to the class of 2020.
The small decrease in graduation rate was reportedly driven by a 0.3 percentage point increase in the dropout rate and 0.2 percentage point increase in the unknown rate, MDE stated in a March 30 press release,
In 2021, 3,594 students from earlier classes earned their diplomas, graduating five, six or seven years after beginning high school.
The 2020-21 school year was the first full school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The class of 2021 faced incredibly difficult circumstances in their final years of high school. I am extremely proud of our 2021 graduates and the educators, leaders, staff and families who helped them make it to graduation,” Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said. “The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students. We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more.”
Over the last several years, Minnesota’s four-year graduation rate has been trending upward, rising from 82.5 for the class of 2016 to 83.8 for the class of 2020, and dropout rates have decreased in recent years.
Kelly Corbett, the school district’s director of teaching and learning, also presented at the meeting and laid out the process before the board.
Kristin Hall, a curriculum specialist for the school district, laid out the Achievement and Integration Plans for the school district that relate to the five goal areas, especially the one related to at-risk learners.
To view the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3Ez6j6R.
The presentation starts at the 32-minute mark of the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.